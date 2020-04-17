Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Tourism workers hit hard as virus hikes Georgia unemployment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jobless workers continue to file unemployment claims in sky-high numbers in Georgia as state's economy struggles amid efforts to fight the coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed 318,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to more than 900,000 claims processed since March 22. The agency says restaurant and hotel workers have been especially hurt by restrictions and shutdowns imposed to keep the virus from spreading. In Savannah, hundreds of cars and trucks lined up Thursday at a drive-thru food bank on the city's historic riverfront. In line was Crystal Braden, who lost her job as a Savannah tour guide. Braden said she needs help after spending much of her savings on groceries.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA-HOSPITAL
200-bed surge hospital nears opening in Atlanta exhibit hall
ATLANTA (AP) — With Georgia officials still believing the state’s hospitalization peak from COVID-19 is in the future, they’re close to opening a 200-bed facility in a downtown Atlanta convention center. Crews have built rows of gleaming white cubicles in an exhibition hall at the Georgia World Congress Center. The bare rooms _ most with only bed _ are meant to host patients who are sick with coronavirus but don’t need intensive care. The state is spending $21.5 million on the project. It’s meant to provide a margin of safety for Georgia’s hospitals as a predicted peak in hospitalizations approaches at the beginning of May.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EQUIPMENT-DELAY-CHARGES
Man accused of causing delay in delivery of health equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — A former vice president of a medical device packaging company is accused of causing a delay in the delivery to health care providers of personal protective equipment, which is in short supply during the coronavirus outbreak. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Christopher Dobbins went into his former employer’s package shipping system at Stradis Healthcare and deleted shipping information. FBI agents said in a statement that the intrusion was detected March 29 while the company was trying to print shipping labels and send equipment to customers. Online court records did not list an attorney for Dobbins, who was released after a bond hearing Thursday.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GROUP
3 accused white supremacists denied bond amid virus concerns
ROME, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia men accused of belonging to a white supremacist group and of plotting to kill a couple have been denied bond over their coronavirus concerns. A judge on Thursday rejected bond requests for 25-year-old Michael Helterbrand, 19-year-old Jacob Kaderli and 21-year-old Luke Lane. Floyd County police said the men belong to “the Base," a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis. Authorities said the men planned to kill a married couple who were anti-fascist protesters to send a message to Base enemies. A Floyd County sheriff’s sergeant said there have been no virus cases in the jail where the men are held.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
Sales of chicken by processor causes traffic jam at one site
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sales of chicken products by a North Carolina-based processor directly to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a traffic jam at the State Farmers Market. News sources report buyers driving up to the House of Raeford sale on Thursday backed up Raleigh's Centennial Parkway and Lake Wheeler Road, which is the access to the farmers market from Interstate 40. State Department of Transportation personnel closed the Lake Wheeler Road exit off the interstate and detoured traffic around the area. House of Raeford is selling chicken in North Carolina and three other states. More sales are scheduled for Friday.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-GEORGIA
Loeffler's self-funding buoys her money total in Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Newly appointed U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler is living up to her promise to self-fund her campaign, while the Republican’s challengers raise millions in advance of a November special election. Meanwhile, first-term GOP incumbent David Perdue continues to amass a mountain of cash. Democrats are scrambling for their party’s nomination to oppose him in a primary now set for June 9. Those are the results of campaign finance reports for the first three months of the year. The reports filed Monday include a period in late March when candidates rapidly shifted to online events as the spread of COVID-19 made in-person events risky.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAUCI BEER
Brewery taps new ale honoring coronavirus expert Fauci
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia brewery is tapping into the nation’s thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers. Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has just released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops. The brewery also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking, and brewery president Nick Purdy their next release will be a rye IPA they're calling “We Will Meet Again” to honor Queen Elizabeth's inspiring speech to the British people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DONATIONS
Nonprofit overwhelmed with donations to stop accepting items
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — People who are spring cleaning while at home amid the coronavirus outbreak will soon be blocked from donating to a nonprofit organization in Georgia. A statement from Goodwill of North Georgia says its stores will stop accepting donations after Saturday. The Gainesville Times reports the organization's stores have been overwhelmed with secondhand items. News outlets reported last month that the organization's 65 stores closed for two weeks due to public safety concerns from the virus. Stores had since partially reopened and encouraged contactless donations in which donors didn't have to get out of their vehicles to drop off items.