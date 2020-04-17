Kemp asking Ga. manufacturers, distributors to help with supply needs

Georgia state capital. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 3:50 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgia manufacturers and distributors to help with critical health care supply needs.

Critical items include:

  • N-95 masks or equivalent
  • Air purifying machines
  • Face shields
  • Hair covers
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Hospital beds
  • Gloves (various sizes – nitrile or latex-free)
  • Negative pressure machines
  • No-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available)
  • Safety goggles
  • Sanitation units
  • Sanitizing spray
  • Sanitizing wipes
  • Shoe covers
  • Surgical masks
  • Tyvek suits
  • Ventilators

If your business can provide, produce, distribute, store or quickly repurpose to create any of the following items, click here.

