Kemp asking Ga. manufacturers, distributors to help with supply needs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgia manufacturers and distributors to help with critical health care supply needs.
Critical items include:
- N-95 masks or equivalent
- Air purifying machines
- Face shields
- Hair covers
- Hand sanitizer
- Hospital beds
- Gloves (various sizes – nitrile or latex-free)
- Negative pressure machines
- No-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available)
- Safety goggles
- Sanitation units
- Sanitizing spray
- Sanitizing wipes
- Shoe covers
- Surgical masks
- Tyvek suits
- Ventilators
If your business can provide, produce, distribute, store or quickly repurpose to create any of the following items, click here.
