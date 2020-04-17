How Albany firefighters protect themselves while protecting the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Firefighters said they have seen a slight increase in their number of calls since sheltering-in-place orders went into effect.
Pn Thursday, the firefighters continued to protect the city, while also working to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Firefighters are different from most first responders because they live, sleep and eat in the same building for 24 hours.
Albany firefighters are making sure during that time they are protecting themselves.
Masks are required in the building between calls.
“The crews actually sit their chairs further apart. And when they are congregated in the dayroom they have on either surgical masks or homemade masks,” explained Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose.
During a call, the firefighters crowd into the cab of the firetruck together.
Masks, again, are required until they arrive.
“One the officers make the call and they leave the truck, then they’ll snatch those masks off and put on their SCPA masks,” said Ambrose.
They also use a fog machine between calls to spray disinfectant into the truck.
“To spray into the trucks to kill any type of bacteria, germs that we come in contact with,” Ambrose explained.
Some firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and some have quarantined but they are working together to keep the lines manned.
“I got to give an accolade to them, they are showing up to work, they are doing everything possible to protect themselves and the public,” said Ambrose.
Albany firefighters said the 911 center is working well with them, notifying them on medical runs, aiding EMS if the calls they are responding to are COVID-19 related.
