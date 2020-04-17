Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — In 54 years of drafting, the Miami Dolphins have taken only four quarterbacks in the first round. But they’re likely to use their top pick next week to acquire a QB. The expected choice is either Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, if the Dolphins are inclined to gamble he’ll overcome his long injury history, or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, if they believe they can fix his issues with accuracy. The new QB will become the likely successor to 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the centerpiece in the rebuilding effort under second-year coach Brian Flores.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s once-stout defense is a shell of itself these days. The star-studded unit carried the franchise to the brink of the Super Bowl in 2018. But the Jags have since traded Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler. They cut Marcell Dareus, Tashaun Gipson and Malik Jackson. They lost Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny to retirement. Rebuilding the D is a must in the upcoming NFL draft. The Jaguars have 12 picks, including seven in the first four rounds. No one would be surprised to see them use both first-round selections on defenders.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht spent the past six years assembling a roster talented enough to make the Buccaneers an attractive destination for Tom Brady. Now the general manager faces the challenge of acquiring additional pieces to help the six-time Super Bowl champion transform the franchise with the NFL’s worst all-time winning percentage into title contenders. The Bucs select 14th after finishing 7-9 and missing the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. Finding a right tackle to help protect Brady is one of the team’s top priorities.
UNDATED (AP) — For some in the medical field and standing on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus, these times are stirring competitive fires within them the same way that games did. The Associated Press spoke with current and former athletes who have jobs in medicine — doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners — and they all shared a common belief that treating COVID-19 like an opponent just makes sense to them given their background in sport.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin isn’t making any bold predictions about what’s on the horizon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pro Bowl receiver is excited about the signing of Tom Brady and eager to begin working with the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. He’s not in a hurry to speculate on how good the Bucs can be, saying there’s a lot of work to do “to get to where we want to be.” Tampa Bay is coming off a 7-9 finish and has missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons. Godwin led the Bucs with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Michael Jordan says his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday via video conference from his home in Florida that the Bulls were all trying to enjoy that year "knowing (the dynasty) was coming to an end." Jordan appeared on the show to promote the “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series focused on the final year of the 90′s Chicago Bulls dynasty that won six NBA titles in eight years. It begins airing on ESPN and internationally on Netflix Sunday night.
UNDATED (AP) — Top recruit Jalen Green says he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of that route as a potential path to the NBA. Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft. Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA. No player ever signed under that initiative.