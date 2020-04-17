Georgia-based company sending dozens of health care workers to Albany

“Much of the state’s early focus has been on the staffing needs of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, one of the state’s hardest-hit healthcare systems where sixty-five additional healthcare professionals have been added to the hospital’s main campus with eighty more expected to join early next week. At Phoebe’s North campus, an additional 230 healthcare professionals are expected to be brought on board in the coming days and weeks. The state is also assisting Phoebe with standing up one of four temporary medical units across Georgia with nearly fifty staff expected to be added to the Phoebe unit.”