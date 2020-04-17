Forecast: Numerous severe storms likely Sunday night into Monday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Friday, increasing clouds. A few showers are possible after midnight through sunrise Saturday. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
A cold front will push into the region on Saturday. Saturday will feature the chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms especially from late morning through early afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
That front will stall to our south and eventually lift north as a warm front. That will set the stage for severe weather on Sunday.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Sunday night through Monday morning.
A strong to severe thunderstorm or two is possible Sunday morning. The main window for severe storms comes after sunset Sunday as a strong cold front approaches the area. That threat will linger into Monday morning. Numerous severe storms are likely with damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding possible.
High pressure builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Another storm system arriving on Thursday brings the threat for strong to severe storms. Stay with us for the latest.
