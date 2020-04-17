Flowers Foods donates snacks to Archbold Medical staff

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Flowers Foods is helping our local healthcare workers during this difficult time.
Flowers Foods brand team coordinated with Archbold Medical Center to donate enough tasty products for each employee to enjoy.
Bags of powdered sugar donuts, and loafs of bread were given to Archbold Medical staff.
With more than 40 bakeries across the country, many of their locations are also helping out during this difficult time.
“I think the biggest thing is we want to be able to do any kind of small thing that we can do to help lift the spirits. We’re all in unprecedented times right now, if there is any small thing that we can do to lift the spirits, we’re certainly going to try,” said Tastykake Brand Manager, Ashley Hornsby.
She said Acrcbold employees were beyond pleased to receive these donations.
They also received thank you notes showing their appreciation.
Hornsby says this was a small donation on their part.
They’re glad they could put a smile on the faces of the workers on the front lines right now.
