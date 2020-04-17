First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday night, Monday morning

By WALB News Team | April 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 9:02 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of South Georgia in an enhanced risk of severe storms.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday 10pm-Monday 8am for the threat of Severe Storms. There's 30% chance of Damaging Winds, 15% chance of Large Hail and a 10% chance of a Tornado. 04/19/2020-04/20/2020

The threats are 30 percent chance of damaging winds, 15 percent chance of large hail and a 10 percent chance of a tornado.

The projected timing is to begin around 10 p.m. Sunday and end around 8 a.m. Monday.

Severe thunderstorm, storm risk graphic
Severe thunderstorm, storm risk graphic (Source: National Weather Service)

