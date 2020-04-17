First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday night, Monday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has all of South Georgia in an enhanced risk of severe storms.
The threats are 30 percent chance of damaging winds, 15 percent chance of large hail and a 10 percent chance of a tornado.
The projected timing is to begin around 10 p.m. Sunday and end around 8 a.m. Monday.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
