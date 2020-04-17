First Alert Forecast

Severe Storms Ramp Up Sunday

By Chris Zelman | April 17, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 6:38 AM

Warmer with clouds Today. A few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday showers and thunderstorms are likely anytime with the severe threat on the rise.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center has all of South Georgia in an Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms. The threats are 30% chance of Damaging winds, 15% chance of Large Hail and a 10% chance of a Tornado. The timing is to begin right around 10pm Sunday and should end around 8am Monday.

