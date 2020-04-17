Feeding the Valley Food Bank receives $50,000 donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lineage Logistics donated $50,000 to Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
The money will go to the Albany food bank site.
It will help feed many more families in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feeding the Valley President and CEO, Frank Sheppard, says the food bank has seen a 50 percent increase in demand for their services.
“That is 300,000 meals that Lineage provided to the community. It couldn’t come at a better time," said Sheppard.
To find out when Feeding the Valley will host another food distribution, you can head over to their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.