FAA allocates $18M for SWGA Regional Airport

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport will be getting even more upgrades in the near future.
This comes after it was allocated $18.01 million from the FAA from the CARES act.
This money will help with operations and capital improvements, as well as revenue and salary loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The City submitted an aggressive request, with the assistance of our lobbyist, to our elected officials and Georgia Department of Transportation/FAA partners last year seeking grant funding for the capital improvements at the airport," Sharon Subadan, Albany city manager, said. "We have done our due diligence by identifying potential capital improvement projects at the airport, including the General Aviation terminal replacement and parking, storage hangars, a replacement ARF truck, and T-hangars. I believe this proactivity and advocacy helped to highlight our needs in Albany and positioned us for this significant allocation.”
Transportation Director David Hamilton said that’s why he believes they received this large amount of money.
“We’ve taken a hit, just like other airports around the United States," Hamilton said. “So, I would like to say to those who use our Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in the future when things get back to some normalcy, that our airport we will continue to look at improving it. We’re continuing to try to position ourselves as the airport of southwest Georgia. We want to do whatever we can to attract new industry. Hopefully, we can play our part in stimulating the economy. And when people come in and out of Albany, hopefully, see new facilities that are the state of the art.”
He also talked about attracted the aviation community for business.
“We have a bright future," Hamilton said. "We’re gonna continue to push forward.”
The money should arrive by the end of this month.
Albany City Commissioners will have to approve what projects at the airport will be funded with this money.
Six years ago, the airport added a new terminal. More recently, they’ve improved parking, improved one of the runways and added a passenger boarding bridge.
Projects currently underway include their South Apron, which is a $2.7 million project and resurfacing the secondary runaway which is another $3 million project.
