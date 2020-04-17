FAA allocates $18M for SWGA Regional Airport

“We’ve taken a hit, just like other airports around the United States," Hamilton said. “So, I would like to say to those who use our Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in the future when things get back to some normalcy, that our airport we will continue to look at improving it. We’re continuing to try to position ourselves as the airport of southwest Georgia. We want to do whatever we can to attract new industry. Hopefully, we can play our part in stimulating the economy. And when people come in and out of Albany, hopefully, see new facilities that are the state of the art.”