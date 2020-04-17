Deerfield-Windsor honoring senior class on school lawn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Deerfield-Windsor put up signs showcasing the entire senior class.
Head of School, Allen Lowe, said he knows it has been difficult for the seniors. He says it’s important that they know they are loved and appreciated.
“Well, there is no doubt that if there is one group of individuals for educators that our hearts go out to is the senior class that is going through this difficult time,” said Lowe.
Lowe said the school placed yard signs out on the lawn with a picture of each senior, as a way of congratulating them and for others to see their photos as they drive by the school.
“We just want to let them know that we are still here for them and we are still here pulling for them, that we are looking forward to the time we all get back together,” said Lowe.
Senior Emilee Foy said when she drove by and saw the signs, she got sad seeing all her peers on the lawn because she misses them so much.
Foy said she’s thankful to go to a school where they took the time to make all the seniors feel special in these difficult times.
“Honestly, it also gave me a sign of hope and it also reassured me that I go to a school where they will make us feel special no matter the circumstances,” said Foy.
Foy said she is very close with her entire senior class and the virus has not stopped the class from showing their love and support for each other.
She said a senior recently celebrated a birthday and all the seniors drove by and wished them a happy birthday.
“It showed that we are all still one and everyone at Deerfield and the Deerfield community is willing to support one another,” said Foy.
The school tells me they are currently evaluating what to do about senior graduation and they want to congratulate all the seniors, not just Deerfield.
