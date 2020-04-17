COVID-19 testing expanded in 3 SWGA counties

“That was the original one that was open here in Dougherty County,” Ruis said. "And in one situation in Thomas County, they were having an uptick in activity. And so it did, it made sense for us to consider placing a location there. And then we looked at Miller County. And we realized that if we did Dougherty, Thomas and Miller, that every county in our 14-county district would either have collections in their own county, or they would be contiguous by the county.