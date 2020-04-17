COVID-19 testing expanded in 3 SWGA counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Collections for COVID-19 testing have expanded to six days a week because of the high rate of infection in the 14-county Southwest Public Health District.
The free, expanded testing started Thursday and will continue in Dougherty, Thomas, and Miller counties Mondays through Saturdays.
District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said these locations were selected in part, because of the prevalence of the virus and geography.
“That was the original one that was open here in Dougherty County,” Ruis said. "And in one situation in Thomas County, they were having an uptick in activity. And so it did, it made sense for us to consider placing a location there. And then we looked at Miller County. And we realized that if we did Dougherty, Thomas and Miller, that every county in our 14-county district would either have collections in their own county, or they would be contiguous by the county.
To determine if you’re eligible for an appointment to be tested, contact the call center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Specimen collection will be done 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Dougherty, Thomas and Miller Counties.
This specimen collection for COVID-19 testing is available to those in the following categories, regardless of county of residence:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
- Adults age 60 or older.
- Caregivers for elderly (age 60 or older).
- Caregiver for an immune-compromised person.
- First responder who is critical to the epidemic response.
- Healthcare worker.
- Patient with a serious chronic medical condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
- Immune compromised patients.
- Anyone who works or lives in a congregate setting.
