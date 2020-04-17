Cisco donates 300K N-95 masks fight COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a significant contribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Cisco Systems, Inc. to Georgia’s fight against COVID-19.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) received a donation of 330,000 N-95 masks from Cisco on April 15.
The donation was a welcome contribution to the state’s supply of personal protective equipment for medical workers and first responders.
“American businesses like Cisco continue to step forward and contribute to the fight against the coronavirus with generous donations of supplies,” said Governor Kemp. “These N-95 masks will help supplement Georgia’s supply and allow us to distribute more protective gear where it’s needed most – to those workers on the frontlines of our hospitals and nursing homes, and to our first responders who are helping keep Georgia safe.”
“The first responders at the forefront of the pandemic are true heroes risking their lives to care for those in need during this challenging time,” said Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins. “I am grateful to all of Georgia’s first responders and Cisco is committed to supporting them by providing them with the equipment they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”
Cisco’s donation is one of several corporate donations received by Georgia in the past two weeks.
GEMA/HS is continuing to source PPE and other medical supplies to support Georgia medical facilities and first responders, the agency said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.