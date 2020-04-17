Another COVID-19 related death reported in Brooks Co.

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), South Health District has confirmed one new COVID-19 related death of a resident of Brooks County.
The person was an 88-year-old woman hospitalized with underlying medical conditions, according to officials.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of another resident of our district,” said William R. Grow, district health director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this individual’s family and loved ones at this time.”
This brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the South Health District to 13.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.