Americus police hand out citations for not obeying executive order

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus police are not playing around when it comes to COVID-19.
Mayor Barry Blount said police are writing citations to people not obeying Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order.
Blount said he wants residents to follow the guidelines and stay six feet apart and have less than 10 people in a group.
He said its to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 306 COVID-19 cases in Sumter County.
"Of course our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to families that have lost loved ones. We do take this very seriously and so we’re encouraging our people to adhere to the law, obey the law so that we can get through this,” said Blount.
He wants to remind everyone it is the law, just like any other state law.
Americus city leaders are not the first to take firmer action on Kemp’s order.
Other Southwest Georgia cities like Valdosta are also citing people for not obeying Governor Kemp’s order.
