Weekend rain and severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with delightful 70s Thursday afternoon. Nice conditions hold one more day before rain and thunderstorms return over the weekend.
An active weather pattern is on tap as showers and thunderstorms arrive early Saturday extending into the afternoon. An isolated strong storm or two can not be ruled out. Not an all day rain therefore not a wash out.
Wetter and potentially stormy as the severe threat ramps up Sunday. SPC has portions of SGA outlined in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms with threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. This set-up is very similar to Easter Sunday that’s not as robust but definitely a threat. Moderate to heavy rain likely with amounts of 1-2″ expected.
Following a brief reprieve the next round of severe storms becomes possible the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.