Valdosta Police Department enforcing local ordinances on large gatherings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -A South Georgia police department is sending a warning to those who continue to gather in big groups.
In the last two days, the Valdosta Police Department received over 75 calls complaining about large parties and gatherings.
Officers say this is in direct violation of the Shelter-In-Place Order Gov. Brian Kemp issued. They say CDC guidelines are not being honored either.
Valdosta Police Chief, Leslie Manahan, said violators are forcing the department’s hand.
“We have got to get the point across that you need to stay at home. If you violate city ordinances or violate Georgia law, we are going to charge you, we are going to arrest you and you’ll have fines to pay," said Chief Manahan.
The quicker everyone works together to stop the spread, the faster things will get back to normal.
Those who don’t follow the orders will be charged with a misdemeanor. That comes with a 1,000 dollar fine and/or up-to a year in jail.
