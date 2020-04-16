Valdosta man arrested for assaulting woman in hospital parking lot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, at approximately 6 p.m., a police officer with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) was working an off-duty security detail at South Georgia Medical Center, when he was notified a woman had been assaulted in the parking lot.
The victim said a man, later identified as Jarvis Johnson, walked past her, but then turned around and shoved her to the ground before running away.
The officer immediately notified the responding officers of his description, and they soon had Johnson in custody.
The investigation found that Johnson was trying to steal the victim’s purse and its contents, according to police.
Johnson was taken to Lowndes County Jail on felony criminal attempt to commit robbery by sudden snatching and misdemeanor battery charges.
“We are extremely proud of our officers’ quick actions in this case, which lead to the offender being captured almost immediately. We want to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings to prevent themselves from becoming a victim," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
