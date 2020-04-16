Turner Co., DPH leaders follow COVID-19 outbreak in nursing homes

ASHBURN , Ga. (WALB) - State health leaders tell us they are working with nursing homes to help keep COVID-19 out of their facilities.
Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 46 cases in Turner County, with the bulk of those cases in one nursing home.
Doctors are working with nursing homes across the state, helping them with testing, guidance, cleaning, and more.
Kenneth Lowery is the District Epidemiologist for Georgia Department of Public Health (GADPH) South Health District.
“If they’re not already, screening employees as well as residents as often as you possibly can, especially when you’re having a shift change, you don’t want anybody that could be ill with any type of respiratory illness to come to work sick, especially handling vulnerable populations.”
Doctors tell us nursing home residents are at some of the higher risks for the virus.
Turner County reported it’s first COVID-19 death on Monday. an 83-year-old man with underlying health conditions.
Turner County leaders said they are working with facilities to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
Turner County Fire Chief and EMA Director Mark Robinson said "We are in contact with different facilities, asking questions of how they are mitigating the spread of COVID and if they’re following CDC protocols with patients and workers.”
State leaders are asking that everyone stay home unless it’s necessary to get out.
If you have to be outside of your home, they ask you to wear a protective mask and stay six feet apart.
With some COVID-19 survivors comes a negative stigma. Doctors tell us it’s okay to be around people who’ve recovered from COVID-19.
Several COVID-19 survivors have told us they faced discrimination in public because they once had the virus, but doctors said those who have recovered will likely be immune to the virus in the future.
Also, the likelihood of a person who recovered passing the virus to someone won’t happen anytime soon.
Dr. Charles Ruis with the Georgia Department of Public Health said the stigma that might follow COVID-19 survivors is unfounded.
“That fear is probably one of the most unfounded fears that I have come across, and I’ve heard of other folks that were kinda like that, but most medical people would probably be very comfortable in the presence of someone who had their COVID infection cleared up.”
He said the odds are highly unlikely that survivors will catch the virus again.
He adds he hasn’t heard of any cases where a person was infected twice.
