My Senior: Cason King

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Once again, we find ourselves shining the spotlight on another Worth County Ram.
This time, it’s Cason King.
Cason is another Ram who helped lead the way in his 4 years at Worth County.
Last year he shared the Player of the Year honor and was named to the first team all-region squad.
Head coach Will Smith spoke about what he’ll miss the most about seeing Cason in center field.
“When he played center field, when it went up, it was an out," said coach Smith. "He took the best angles of any center fielder that I’ve ever had. Great jumps, good solid arm. Very accurate. So defensively, when he dove for a ball, he just flew. It was kind of cool to watch. He’s just a solid baseball player. I mean, he flies around the field.”
Cason will be heading to Truett McConnell in the Fall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.