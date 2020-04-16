South Georgia farmer concerned about crops amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -In the coming months, you could see a shortage of produce if progress isn’t made in the fight against COVID-19.
“It made things worst and it was already bad," said Brian Corbett the owner and operator of Tycor Farms.
He shared his experience since the COVID-19 pandemic put a sudden stop to day-to-day routines for millions of Americans.
“If the normal flow were to be restored, we would all sleep a little better. But right now everything is up in the air and we have no security to know whether or not we can make a crop or crop picked and marketed," said Corbett.
Tycor Farms primary market is on the east coast, and its products go to restaurants and grocery stores. But with restaurants being shut down and no information on when they’ll reopen, the product may go to waste.
Right now, there are about 40 workers in their labor camps. About 200 are expected for picking the next batch that will be ready in May. Corbett is concerned if the border will be open to get their workers to South Georgia otherwise, it could be a total loss.
“Our operation that normally gets us from one season to the next is about 1.5. millions and if we don’t get anything back that is where our loss will be.” there is no plan B, hope for government stimulus or disaster relief," Corbett said.
