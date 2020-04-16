Salvation Army host food distribution for local organizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank supplied products for three food distributions on Thursday.
Those were for the Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, and Life Church in Leesburg.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank gave about 10,000 pounds of food altogether for three food distributions Thursday.
Salvation Army Captain Rebecca Sullivan said they also partnered with Midwest Foods, who helps them with disaster relief.
They were able to give out more than 1,500 meals.
“It is important for the community to know that no matter what they are going through we are here in the community to show love and give food,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan wants to remind you, the Salvation Army is practicing social distancing at the distributions.
They ask you have your trunk open so they can place the meal boxes into your car.
She said if you are not able to pop your trunk, then they place the food by your car.
Then you get it and put it inside.
“We are practicing social distancing just by putting the box in the back of their trunk and just asking the community to put the box in the trunk of their car,” says Sullivan.
Sullivan encourages you to try to remain positive, even though COVID-19 is impacting so many lives and families.
“We just want to say that God is with you and no matter where you go he walks with you and you just have to listen to his voice,” says Sullivan.
Sullivan wants to thank all the volunteers and the Albany Police Department for helping make the food distribution possible.
The Salvation Army will host another food distribution on Thursday, April 30 in the parking lot behind the Civic Center starting at 9 a.m.
