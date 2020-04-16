Pretoria Fields Collective donates hand sanitizer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Pretoria Fields Collective donated more than 200 bottles of hand sanitizer to Albany law enforcement departments.
Tony Singletary with Pretoria Fields said they made donations to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and the Dougherty County Police Department.
He said they also donated to the Albany Police Department this week.
Singletary said they just wanted to show their appreciation.
“We wanted to do something to show the law enforcement our appreciation for putting their lives on the line, the ultimate sacrifice. Not just in the job they normally do, but also in the midst of this unprecedented time with the COVID-19 virus,” said Singletary.
Singletary said he’s also provided hand sanitizer to other South Georgia first responders recently.
