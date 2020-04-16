Phoebe reports 9 additional deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 update

“While the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing has plateaued, for now, most of the COVID patients coming into our emergency rooms are critically ill," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "Unfortunately, today, we are reporting an additional nine deaths of COVID-positive patients. That equals the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day since this public health emergency began. That fact alone should be a wakeup call to anyone who thinks he or she is safe from this virus. COVID-19 is a vicious illness that continues to claim lives in our community, and we must all take the threat seriously. I remain extremely proud of the compassion and commitment with which the Phoebe family is caring for our community and appreciative of the support our team is getting. We are truly in this together.”