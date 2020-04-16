Phoebe Foundation receives $500K for COVID-19 relief

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has received a $500,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to help provide essential support to Phoebe’s employees and enhance their emergency response efforts to keep the community healthy and safe, according to release from the hospital system.
The grant is part of the Truist Cares initiative, the financial services company’s $25 million philanthropic pledge to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship across the nation.
"We are so grateful to Truist for this extraordinary gift,” said Carolyn Higgins, Phoebe Foundation president and chief fundraising officer. “This will make a tremendous difference in our ability to fight COVID-19 in Southwest Georgia. It comes at a time when our frontline caregivers and our most vulnerable patients need it most.”
As a not-for-profit hospital, Phoebe officials said the hospital system depends heavily on the generosity of Phoebe Foundation’s caring donors. Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was launched to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic and to continue providing services to its patients.
As part of Truist’s commitment to inspire and build better lives and communities, the hospital system said this grant will support Phoebe Foundation’s relief efforts as it continues to provide medical aid to Southwest Georgia.
“As health care organizations struggle to keep pace with demand during this difficult time, financial support is key,” said David Torris, Southern Georgia regional president at Truist. “We are pleased to support Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to help them deliver critical, life-saving services in their community.”
