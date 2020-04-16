Over $1.6M in DOJ grants awarded to Ga. communities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of $1,648,580 in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) grants is now available to several communities across the Middle District of Georgia in response to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The grants are available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.
The law gives jurisdictions considerable flexibility in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.
The following communities received grants:
- Albany
- Americus
- Athens-Clarke County Unified Government
- Baldwin County
- Columbus
- Dougherty County
- Houston County
- Lowndes County
- Macon-Bibb County
- Monroe
- Sumter County
- Tift County
- Tifton
- Valdosta
- Walton County
- Warner Robins
To see the amount each community will receive, click here.
Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding.
Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.
Each community will have the opportunity to use this emergency funding to help address their most urgent public safety challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to thank the President and the Office of Justice Programs for making these grants available to our communities during this unprecedented time.”
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”
