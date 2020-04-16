One loyal customer encourages business at Albany shop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business has just reopened after closing for several weeks due to coronavirus.
Owner of Gieryic’s Automotive Repair, Thomas Gieryic, said their first couple days back in business didn’t look promising.
Discouraged, he took to Facebook, asking that the community keep him in mind if they needed any car repairs or services.
He ended the post with the words Albany Strong.
Shortly after, Gieryic said one of his loyal customers called to see if he could get his car serviced.
Gieryic said after the customer arrived he was amazed to find him holding up one of their Albany Strong signs.
“I ask him later on, he said ‘Tom, I’m just out here to support your business. If I can get somebody’s attention to come in, that’s all I’m doing.’ He said, ‘I love the sign, too,'” said Gieryic.
Now, Gieryic said business is bombing.
He said that simple act highlights how united and strong Albany is.
