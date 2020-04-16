Nominate your senior for WALB’s ‘My Senior’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of high school seniors won’t get to see their final plays in their favorite sport as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled schools and sporting events.
In an effort to recognize high school senior athletes, WALB is producing a new segment called “My Senior.”
Here’s what to send us:
- Senior’s name and age.
- What sport they play in.
- What high school they attend.
- Where they are headed to college.
- Some photos and/or videos of your senior in action.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.