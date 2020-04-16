Nominate your senior for WALB’s ‘My Senior’

WALB sports (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 16, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of high school seniors won’t get to see their final plays in their favorite sport as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled schools and sporting events.

In an effort to recognize high school senior athletes, WALB is producing a new segment called “My Senior.”

Got a high school senior you want to nominate? Click here.

Here’s what to send us:

  • Senior’s name and age.
  • What sport they play in.
  • What high school they attend.
  • Where they are headed to college.
  • Some photos and/or videos of your senior in action.

