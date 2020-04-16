New support line offered as a result of COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Mental Disabilities now has an emotional support line.
This 24/7 support line is a direct result of COVID-19.
They have many volunteers helping out with answering the calls as well as people to help translate.
Regional Services Administrator Jennifer Dunn said some of the calls they receive are from people who are anxious or feel alone.
“We give some tips and ideas, we share some apps, we might work on some deep breathing if they’re having a panic attack or anything like that. Talk to them about maybe the feeling they have if it’s overwhelming to them, give them some ideas of things that they can do," explained Dunn.
If the caller needs more assistance, they will be directed to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line.
The staff who answers these calls have all been through mental health first aid classes.
If you would like to speak with them, you can call the support line at (866) 399-8938.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.