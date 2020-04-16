My Senior: Reece Watson

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Senior Reece Watson has been with Tift County baseball’s Varsity Blue Devils for the past three years.
Baseball has been a part of Reece’s life ever since he was 5-years-old.
Last year, Reece took home the 2nd team all-region team honor.
And hopefully, this year, he will find himself as the region pitcher of the year.
Head Coach Kyle Kirk said Reece will get the opportunity to continue his baseball career at Truett McConnell — and what an honor it is to see him fulfill that dream.
“He keeps getting to go play baseball," Kirk said. "For a lot of us, the game is always going to tell you when it’s over. But he gets to go extend that. He doesn’t get told at 17,18 like some of these seniors that your season is over. He gets to keep working.”
Reece will join the Bears in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.