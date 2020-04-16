My Senior: Jaylee Williams

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Colquitt County, a bright star is saying goodbye to the sport she loves.
Jaylee Williams has been a part of the Colquitt County gymnastics team since 10th grade but has been a part of USGA for the past seven years.
Back in 2019, Williams got the chance to be a part of the YMCA Nationals.
Williams said she is excited for the future ahead but knows she’ll miss those days with the team.
“Definitely going to miss my team the most," Williams said. "We’ve been together for a long time. Most of us started gymnastics when we were younger. So I’m going to miss that and us always encouraging each other and being there for each other.”
Williams will be heading to Georgia Southern in the fall.
