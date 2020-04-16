My Senior: Garret Sloan

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell Academy baseball team was on their way to a promising state title run and leading the charge with those seniors was Garrett Sloan.
Sloan has been playing this beautiful game since he was 4-years-old.
He’s a two-time All-State player and took home the region player of the year in 2019.
Sloan will be heading to Mercer this upcoming season and knows he wouldn’t be where he is now without his fellow Eagles.
“They helped me. The competition always, always makes you better. Those guys battling against me at the plate while I’m throwing against them, always makes you better. Got to make a better pitch than the last one you threw.”
Sloan will be joining the Bears in the fall.
