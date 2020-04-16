Moultrie city leaders reflect on railroad system history

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Before there was much farming in Colquitt County, Moultrie city leaders said their railway system in the 1900s revolutionalized the community.
The 105 railroad engine permanently rests in Moultrie, serving as a constant reminder of how Colquitt County's economy began.
“It fostered growth in the whole area. It gave people jobs and gave them the opportunity to ship, send and receive goods, and people working for the railroad. It was really an economic engine,” said Moultrie City Mayor, Bill Mclntosh.
The 105 traveled on Georgia Northern Railway in the 1900s.
It was instrumental in expanding South Georgia.
Decades later, Mayor McIntosh said it encourages them to continue progressing forward.
“Take a minute to realize that was a part of our roots, our heritage. And we want to know what’s going to be 50 years from now. What’s going to be a symbol of where we are now? What are people going to look back and say we did,” said Mclntosh.
Growing up in Moultrie, McIntosh says he has a strong connection to the significance of this engine.
“I remember faintly riding on the 105 with my grandfather. He was the engineer and that was his engine, the 105,” said Mclntosh.
McIntosh said they’ve recently made improvements to the appearance of the engine.
He said it’s important not to let their history wither away.
“It was really a progressive feat that the Pidcocks pulled off, as far as South Georgia and the whole area. It was the start of our economy in our area," said Mclntosh.
