Moody AFB set to host Nigerian AF training

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base will host a statewide mission to train Nigerian Air Force pilots and maintenance personnel on the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, according to air officials.
The base said this temporary program will fall under the 81st Fighter Squadron, an existing A-29 Light Air Support training squadron that currently trains Afghan Air Force personnel.
The program will ensure the Nigerian Air Force receives the support and training it needs to safely and effectively employ the aircraft.
A-29 training has been conducted at Moody for the Afghan Air Force since 2014.
The new mission is anticipated to bring approximately 100 additional personnel to Moody, including Nigerian military, civilians and contractors required to support training on 12 aircraft.
Under current plans, the aircraft may begin to arrive at Moody AFB in the summer of 2020 and the unit is planned to become fully operational in the winter of 2021.
