LCMC still in the works despite temporary pause on construction

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners said that the COVID-19 crisis in South Georgia has shown the need for another good hospital in the region.
The commissioners also insist their proposed hospital will be built.
The Lee County Commission, in its latest meeting, reported the county’s COVID-19 numbers were fairly stable with 264 cases and 15 deaths.
Commissioners thanked their residents for following state laws and helping with fighting the spread.
“I think now more than ever, people can see the need for another hospital in our area,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis .
Lee commissioners praised Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for its work dealing with COVID-19 but said more medical care facilities available to the community will be better for South Georgians’ health.
Mathis said the pandemic stopped the beginning of construction.
“When the virus hit, everything came to a screeching halt, not just the hospital project, but everything,” explained Mathis.
Mathis said right now, architects are finishing plans for the medical center in preparation for the country’s reopening.
“We hope when this is over to get hot and heavy back on building that hospital,” said Mathis.
Lee County officials said they want South Georgians to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines to keep people well and end this pandemic as soon as possible.
Lee County commissioners also discussed naming the proposed Westover Extension. Mathis said commissioners should decide the name sometime during the next couple of meetings.
