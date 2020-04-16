Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia expanding coronavirus testing as deaths pass 570
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's public health agency says it's expanding coronavirus testing across the state, where the new virus has now killed more than 570 people. The Georgia Department of Public Health said Wednesday it's expanding eligibility for testing to include anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who gets a referral from a private physician or a local health department. The agency said in a news release that it's also opening more drive-thru sites in Georgia where referred patients can have samples taken to be tested for the virus. Deaths blamed on the virus climbed Wednesday to 576 statewide, with more than 15,200 confirmed infections.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-GEORGIA
Loeffler's self-funding buoys her money total in Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Newly appointed U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler is living up to her promise to self-fund her campaign, while the Republican’s challengers raise millions in advance of a November special election. Meanwhile, first-term GOP incumbent David Perdue continues to amass a mountain of cash. Democrats are scrambling for their party’s nomination to oppose him in a primary now set for June 9. Those are the results of campaign finance reports for the first three months of the year. The reports filed Monday include a period in late March when candidates rapidly shifted to online events as the spread of COVID-19 made in-person events risky.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
National super PAC backs Collins in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — A national political fundraising committee is endorsing Rep. Doug Collins’ bid to unseat his fellow Georgia Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The endorsement Wednesday from Great America PAC comes as Loeffler faces scrutiny over stock transactions she made just before the coronavirus pandemic sent markets tumbling. Collins is a four-term congressman from northeast Georgia. Loeffler was recently appointed to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson. They’re among over 20 candidates running in a November special election for Loeffler’s seat. Loeffler says she wasn’t involved in the stock trades, which were made as Congress received briefings on the virus.
BALLOT DROP BOXES
Georgia election board approves ballot drop boxes for June
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has approved allowing counties to establish absentee ballot drop boxes for the state’s June primary elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials have sent absentee ballot request forms to 6.9 million active registered voters. Some voting rights groups say that requiring voters to provide their own postage during the virus outbreak is an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote. Drop boxes could provide another way for voters to return ballots without needing a stamp. But it will be optional for counties and could be up to them to pay for the drop boxes as well.
ETHICS COMPLAINT-DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Ethics commission accuses Fulton DA of disclosure violations
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Ethics Commission has filed a complaint against an Atlanta-area district attorney and accused him of violating public disclosure laws by not listing his supplemental salary funded by a nonprofit. IRS filings said Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard received $140,000 of supplemental salary from a nonprofit he headed as CEO. The ethics complaint says Howard committed several violations by not reporting the supplemental salary and not disclosing his fiduciary position with the nonprofit. Howard said he didn’t think he needed to disclose the salary nor his positions within the nonprofit because he believed the law applied to business entities.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HEARING-AWRY
Coronavirus: Hold music, noise wreck court hearing by phone
ATLANTA (AP) — It was a federal court hearing gone awry in the time of the coronavirus: Legal arguments in a lawsuit over gun carry licenses being heard in federal court in Atlanta were repeatedly interrupted by hold music, background noise and failures of the mute button. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones was holding the hearing by phone on Wednesday with journalists and the public allowed to call in. But it all ended in disarray after about an hour as the hearing failing to survive the phone conferencing effort used in a bid to keep the courts functioning amid the global pandemic.
RUSSIA HACKING-ACCUSED LEAKER
Ex-NSA contractor seeks prison release because of virus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A former National Security Agency contractor sentenced to federal prison for leaking classified information is asking for a compassionate release due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Augusta Chronicle reports a defense attorney filed a motion in federal court Friday on behalf of 28-year-old Reality Winner. The motion states she has a history of respiratory illness and an eating disorder that make her more susceptible to being infected with COVID-19. The motion also says the Texas prison where she's housed has run out of hand sanitizer and offers no way to social distance or self-isolate.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
North Carolina chicken processor sells directly to consumers
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based chicken processor is selling its products directly to consumers across the South to deal with the lack of business caused by the coronavirus outbreak. House of Raeford spokesman Dave Witter said sales began at a single location three weeks ago and expanded to six of its seven plants in the Southeast. Customers can drive to a designated site and wait in their cars as their order is brought to them. Witter said the company is averaging seven to 10 sales locations per day. Sales occur from Tuesday through Saturday in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana.