Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Flagstaff man is facing multiple charges after stealing a dump truck and then barricading himself inside the vehicle. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Tyler Littlefield has been booked into jail on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and resisting arrest. They say Littlefield is accused of stealing the dump truck from a Flagstaff landscape company last Saturday. Authorities say Littlefield then drove it to Grey Mountain and stole items from a convenience store. They say he then drove the vehicle back to Flagstaff and was seen driving erratically, going through front yards and driveways and causing damage to property. The truck got stuck in the mud and that began a barricade situation that ended after about an hour.