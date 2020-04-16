Insteel Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

April 16, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 6:58 AM

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) _ Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.

Insteel Industries shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

