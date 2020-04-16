“I survived... I made it through...”; Albany Coronavirus survivor is back home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After feeling as if death was near, to leaving the hospital, and now home out of self-isolation, it seems like a miracle to Terrica Parks, who is thankful to be alive.
She says this fight has reminded her to cherish every moment, and to not take life for granted.
After almost a month since her first symptoms, she was finally able to hug her children.
She contracted the virus after performing at a church, but now that she has overcome, she says her voice will not be silenced!
"Yes, I got the virus while doing God’s work. But, even through all of it, I survived. I made it through So what’s going to happen. That’s gonna make you push even harder, " Parks said.
Parks says she wants to be an advocate for change, especially after seeing large crowds gathering in Albany this week.
“It brought tears to my eyes because I was one of those that almost lost my life. I don’t know what it’s gonna take for them to just wake up, and see that this is very serious, because obviously they’re not taking it serious,” she said.
She said shes at about 90% and taking medicine to get rid of the cough she still has.
Parks added the fight was not easy, but like other survivors, she says while sick, you have to move throughout the process.
“You’re gonna feel weak, you got to be fatigued, you’re gonna not want to move, you’re gonna just want to lay there. But the key is to not just lay in bed,” she said.
Parks was sure to move her arms and practice breathing exercises, while enduring the pain.
And she wants those going through the coronavirus fight to never lose hope.
“I just encourage each and every person that’s either fighting, you know, in the hospital, or even at home in quarantine to not lose hope to know that you know that there is hope, just to stay focused continue to pray,” Parks said.
