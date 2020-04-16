Health deptartment gives guidelines for safe grocery shopping

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - While many families are sheltering in place, people may still go grocery shopping for essential items.
The Thomas County Health Department wants to remind everyone about staying safe while going to the grocery store.
Director Carolyn Simmons stresses the importance of washing your hands after touching any packaging and washing your produce under running water to help remove pesticides.
Here’s what she said you should do when you get home.
“It couldn’t hurt to wipe down like glass or cans with a disinfectant wipe, if it’s not practical, then again, hand hygiene, hand hygiene. Making sure that you’re not putting your hands to your face and making sure that you’re cleaning all your surfaces off, disinfecting them," said Simmons.
Simmons said the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the best ways to stay current on any factual information about COVID-19.
