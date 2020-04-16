Ga. DPH Southwest Health District stresses proper use of face masks, gloves

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - While maintaining a six-foot distance from other people is important right now, sometimes it may be difficult.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District wants to make sure you’re taking necessary precautions if you must go out in public.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should use simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.
We spoke with the director at the Thomas County Health Department.
Carolyn Simmons, the director of the Thomas County Health Department, said it’s especially important to wear them when social distancing is difficult to maintain, like in grocery stores or pharmacies.
“The recommendation is based on recent studies that a portion of individuals with COVID-like symptoms or they’re asymptomatic. And that even those developed pre-symptoms can transmit the virus to others,” explained Simmons.
Unless they can be washed, make sure you are not reusing your masks, but throwing them away after each use.
Surgical or N-95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
Wearing gloves is another precaution many are taking in public.
Simmons said it’s about preference if you want to wear them, but make sure you aren’t leaving them for others to pick up.
“What we ask is that face masks and gloves as well as sanitizing wipes and other items used as a disinfectant, please do not leave them in shopping carts or on the ground or in parking lots or on the sidewalk. For everybody’s safety, these items should always be placed in the nearest trash can,” said Simmons.
Properly throwing these items away will prevent the risk of exposing others.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.