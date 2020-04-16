Ga. DPH Southwest Health District expands COVID-19 testing

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District is expanding the dates for COVID-19 testing.
Previously, testing was available three days a week.
Now, they’ll give tests six days a week, Monday through Saturday.
This is a drive-thru process, but they ask for you to still wear a mask anytime you’re in public.
Carolyn Simmons, the director of the Thomas County Health Department, said they’re hoping for a quicker turnaround with testing results.
“At this time, public health is transitioning to a different lab. We’re told there’s a possible shorter turnaround period. We were told that the turnaround should be 24 to 48 hours,” said Simmons.
Right now, it takes around 5 to 7 days to receive results back.
Testing is free for anyone who feels like they fall within the following guidelines:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
- Adults age 60 or older
- Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older)
- Caregiver for an immunocompromised person
- First responder who is critical to the epidemic response
- Healthcare worker
- Patient with serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease
- Immunocompromised patients
- Anyone who works or lives in a congregate setting
Simmons said that it’s important to make sure you call the center hotline at (229) 352-6567 before you come to schedule an appointment.
Testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
