Ga. DPH Southwest Health District expands COVID-19 testing

By Niah Humphrey | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:55 PM

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District is expanding the dates for COVID-19 testing.

Previously, testing was available three days a week.

Now, they’ll give tests six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

This is a drive-thru process, but they ask for you to still wear a mask anytime you’re in public.

Carolyn Simmons, the director of the Thomas County Health Department, said they’re hoping for a quicker turnaround with testing results.

“At this time, public health is transitioning to a different lab. We’re told there’s a possible shorter turnaround period. We were told that the turnaround should be 24 to 48 hours,” said Simmons.

Right now, it takes around 5 to 7 days to receive results back.

Testing is free for anyone who feels like they fall within the following guidelines:

  • Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
  • Adults age 60 or older
  • Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older)
  • Caregiver for an immunocompromised person
  • First responder who is critical to the epidemic response
  • Healthcare worker
  • Patient with serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease
  • Immunocompromised patients
  • Anyone who works or lives in a congregate setting

Simmons said that it’s important to make sure you call the center hotline at (229) 352-6567 before you come to schedule an appointment.

Testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

