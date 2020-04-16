First COVID-19 death reported in Cook Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three new deaths, including the first for Cook County.
One individual was a resident of Cook County, one person was a resident of Tift County and one was a resident of Turner County.
The Cook County individual was a 77-year old female with underlying medical conditions. The Tift County individual was a 91-year old male with underlying medical conditions. The Turner County individual was a 75-year old female with underlying medical conditions. All individuals were hospitalized.
“Our prayers are with the families of these individuals during this time of loss,” Dr. William Grow, the district health director, said. “It is critical that the residents of our district take this disease seriously so we can try to prevent more individuals from contracting this devastating disease.”
This brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in South Health District to 11.
