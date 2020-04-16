EMA director relieved to have addresses of COVID-19 patients

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Starting this week, Georgia health and emergency leaders will give 911 centers across the state a list of COVID-19 patients’ addresses in their jurisdiction so first responders can know when they are going to an address of a COVID-19 patient.
Just a few weeks ago, DPH commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma Director David Newton wrote a letter to EMS agencies, public safety answering points, district health directors, epidemiologists, and district EP staff, along with all acute care hospitals in Georgia.
Despite HIPAA allowing notification to first responders in this situation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights, Dr. Toomey and Newton said in their letter that they had several concerns about doing this.
However, on Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced that DPH and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency would begin to provide a list of COVID-19 cases in each jurisdiction to 911 centers this week.
So, state emergency staff will now send the addresses of patients on the daily COVID-19 case list from DPH to dispatchers. Only the address will be shared, so that the patient’s identity is kept confidential.
If a 911 call comes from that address within 21 days of when a patient was potentially infectious, dispatch will alert first responders discretely.
First responders include EMS, fire and law enforcement.
Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency director Nigel Poole said this move by DPH and GEMA will help, not so much on calls for patients with COVID-19 symptoms, but on calls unrelated to the virus, like a broken arm, where first responders may not know someone on scene recently tested positive.
“Now we’re able to have that documentation and that information that, hey, this resident has a positive case of COVID-19,” Poole explained. “It may not be the patient you’re responding to, but it’s in this house. It’s such a relief for our first responders.”
"We are urging 911 centers to continue to ask COVID-19 screening questions for all requested responses to ensure that first responders have as many details as possible before arriving on the scene of a call for service," said Georgia Emergency Communications Authority Executive Director Michael Nix. "The health and safety of first responders are critical. Screening 911 callers and notifying responding personnel in a timely manner of any exposure to COVID-19 allow first responders to keep themselves, their families, and the general public safe, and help Georgia reduce the spread of COVID-19."
DPH said first responders will continue to take proper precautions on all calls, whether the address has been flagged or not.
That's because DPH said that most cases of COVID-19 in the community are unknown.
DPH said it is going to retroactively identify any potential exposures to ensure the safety of first responders across Georgia.
