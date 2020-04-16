Country stars, singers/songwriters will be ‘singing for their supper’

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate while enjoying the musical talents of Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.