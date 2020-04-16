Community donates more than 650 meals in less than one month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia restaurant continues to feed those on the pandemic’s front line and it’s all thanks to community donations.
Supreeya Lopez with El Vaquero said the community has donated more than 650 meals to first responders and health care works.
Almost a month ago, Lopez started allowing customers to donate meals to those fighting the pandemic.
Lopez said she hopes first responders know the community is here for them.
“It means more when somebody donates. And I’m sure the police officers know we’ve got their back, the community’s got their back,” said Lopez.
Lopez said they are currently in the process of feeding the Dougherty County Sheriff’s and police department as well as the Albany Police Department.
If you would like to help, you can call the restaurant at (229) 435-8448 and tell them you would like to donate.
