Colquitt Regional creates second emergency room

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center (CRMC) says they’re finding ways to minimize patient exposure to the coronavirus.
To further protect patients and staff, CRMC said they created a second emergency room.
That’s where non-coronavirus patients go.
The hospital converted its same-day surgery center into an emergency room.
Dr. Chad Klar told us a patient with a broken bone delayed treatment, in fear they would contract the virus.
“I think it definitely provides comfort. We’ve had multiple patients say they came to the ER because of the [Facebook] post. They had otherwise delayed seeking medical attention for things they would’ve otherwise come straight to the ER for,” said Klar.
He said if you require emergency care, enter through the main entrance. There, you’ll be screened and directed to the appropriate waiting area.
Dr. Klar said they’ll use this additional emergency center until at least the virus passes.
