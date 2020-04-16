Class gives textured artwork to academy for the blind

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A class at Thomas University made beautiful artwork for the Georgia Academy for the Blind.
Art professor Richard Curtis said he makes it a point for his students to make art for the community.
This semester, the class made multiple pieces of textured art for students at the academy.
Around 90 students received their own piece of art.
Professor Curtis said this was important for his students and those at the academy.
“It was a wonderful experience both for the students that I teach because with those projects, it really adds another layer of learning for them. For the students at the Georgia academy, I think it was neat for them to get a grooving of textured art for them to experience,” said Curtis.
Curtis said they were also able to make four larger canvas pieces with woven textures that will be displayed in the school.
They’re hoping to continue fitting these projects into the curriculum when in-person classes continue.
