Albany Area Chamber, LSG lead regional business impact survey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Locate South Georgia have partnered to collect information through a series of surveys regarding the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic has affected local and regional business operations.
The online survey opens April 16, and closes April 28.
“The pandemic has impacted every aspect of life and commerce in Albany and Southwest Georgia. The surveys will provide deeper insights into the real-time impact and help continue to inform local, state and federal leaders so as to align policy to needs,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, Chamber president and CEO, said. “By working regionally, we can create a stronger platform for near-term economic relief and long-term economic recovery.”
The partnership brings together chambers of commerce and other economic development organizations throughout Southwest Georgia.
“We created Locate South Georgia to better leverage the assets of the region. By partnering with the Albany Area Chamber on this impact survey, we can better serve our business communities and support the overall regional economy,” said Jason Dunn, executive director of the Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County Development Authority and chairman of Locate South Georgia.
Locate South Georgia is an economic development collaborative of communities throughout the region.
The survey, which can be accessed online is to businesses in all industries, including agriculture. It has 20 questions and is expected to take no more than 10 minutes to complete.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.